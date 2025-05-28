KUALA LUMPUR: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) reaffirmed its firm stance on the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, calling on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities.

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who is also President of the current session of the GCC Supreme Council, said the GCC underscores the fundamental priority of establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“We urge the international community to take responsibility and adopt effective measures to end the aggression, protect civilians, end the occupation, and launch a genuine peace process based on legitimate international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative,” the Crown Prince said.

His Royal Highness made the remarks at the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit here today.

Sheikh Sabah Khaled also reiterated that the GCC values the positions and support of its partners in ASEAN and China for the Palestinian cause, and stressed the importance of continuing this support across various international forums.

On the situation in Syria, the GCC welcomed the positive developments and expressed support for all efforts to achieve security and stability.

“The GCC also supports all efforts to preserve Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, thereby restoring the security and dignity of our fellow Syrian people and enabling them to resume national reconstruction,” the Crown Prince said.

The summit was a new initiative by Malaysia as ASEAN Chair, aimed at strengthening trilateral economic cooperation between ASEAN, the GCC and China.

It was attended by leaders from ASEAN, GCC member states and China.