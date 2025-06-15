KUANTAN: Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) has launched a special relief fund for Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students involved in the tragic crash along the East-West Highway in Gerik, Perak.

In a Facebook post, UMPSA stated that the initiative aims to ease the burden on victims and their families and provide an avenue for the UMPSA community and the public to offer their support.

“We understand the immense hardship faced by UPSI and the families of the affected students. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and we hope that they are granted strength, patience, and a swift recovery.

“The proceeds will be channelled directly to those affected soon. May all our donations and compassion be blessed by Allah SWT,” read the post.

The public can contribute to the relief fund at https://infaqpay.my/plus/mangsa-kemalangan-bas-upsi-umpsa.

On the day of the crash, UMPSA delivered 2,000 express meal packs to UPSI for the victims’ families and rescue personnel.

On Monday (June 9), in the early hours, 15 UPSI students were killed when the chartered bus they were travelling in from Jertih Terengganu to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, overturned after a collision with a Perodua Alza.

The accident also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver and his assistant, as well as the driver and three passengers of the Perodua Alza.