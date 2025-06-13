Gerik crash: Bus driver arrested, to be charged today

IPOH: The driver of the bus involved in Monday’s crash that claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students in Gerik was arrested yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the 39-year-old man was arrested at 6 pm after being discharged from Taiping Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the accident.

“The man will be taken to the Gerik Police headquarters, and we have received instructions from the AGC (Attorney-General’s Chambers) for him to be charged at the Gerik Magistrates’ Court tomorrow,” he told Bernama when contacted tonight.

The 15 UPSI students were killed when their chartered bus, travelling from Jertih, Terengganu, to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, overturned in a collision with a Perodua Alza.

The crash also injured 33 others, including the bus driver and attendant, as well as the driver and three passengers of the MPV.