SINTOK: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has urged content creators and social media users to exercise caution and uphold proper etiquette, when sharing or producing content related to the tragic accident which claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students in Gerik, Perak, early yesterday morning.

He said that this reminder was to protect the privacy and emotions of the victims’ families.

“I urge everyone to give the families of the victims as much space and privacy as possible. I came across a piece of content made by an individual at the scene of the incident, and inside the bus.

“Although the message is a message of condolence, for me it is an accident area which is under investigation by the authorities, so be careful in producing content,” he said at a press conference, here, today.

Earlier, Fahmi delivered a keynote address at a forum titled ‘Cyber, Voice and Borders: Unravelling the Dynamics of Media Freedom in the Digital Era’ at Universiti Utara Malaysia, here.

According to Fahmi, the incident is expected to be one of the topics discussed at the Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

“Matters such as this will be discussed during the Cabinet meeting. However, we will first await the official report from the authorities. Based on the findings, we will determine the necessary course of action, including any enforcement measures which may be required.

“Anyway, we are currently awaiting the Cabinet meeting for the latest updates. Insya-Allah, a press conference will be held after the meeting, which I will personally oversee,” he said.

Yesterday’s tragic incident involved a chartered bus carrying UPSI students from Jertih, Terengganu, to their campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak. The bus overturned following a collision at KM53 of the East-West Highway, near Tasik Banding, Gerik, claiming the lives of 15 students.

The accident also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver, his assistant, and three passengers of the Perodua Alza.