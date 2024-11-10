KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) has now entered its one-month mark since the authorities raided 20 charity homes linked to the company in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on Sept 11.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said police will work with religious authorities and relevant agencies to ensure that the teachings and beliefs brought by GISBH cannot be revived.

He said among the agencies involved are the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Social Welfare Department (JKM), which will provide recommendations to the government for further action.

“The investigation involving GISBH is bigger (all-encompassing)... It involves more than beliefs and ideologies as these people practise their own socio-cultural and economic systems.

“Therefore, cooperation with all the agencies involved is necessary and we will hand it over to the government with recommendations given regarding the need for a holistic recovery approach, not just their beliefs,“ he said at the Op Global press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre here today.

Commenting on the company’s assets, he said police have begun investigating its assets overseas, worth over RM52 million, after identifying 23 properties in 10 countries.

“Police are still waiting for a response from nine other countries, where it is believed that GISBH also conducted operations in the Southeast Asia region, Europe and the Middle East. We are also seeking assistance from the International Police (Interpol), the countries’ authorities and related agencies.

“We received information that three premises in one country have stopped operating with signs taken down and windows and doors covered with black plastic. We have not received information about their members in the country so that is the next investigation we will conduct,“ he said.

Meanwhile, 16 individuals linked to GISBH were re-arrested today under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) to assist in the investigation, and so far, 58 individuals have been detained under the said act since the launch of Op Global.

Mohd Shuhaily said during the operation, police arrested 415 people and rescued 625 victims aged two months to 28 years.

Mohd Shuhaily said the 97 investigation papers that were opened involved various offences, with nine individuals arraigned in court with 34 charges, 20 of which are under Section 14(a) and Section 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, Section 354 of the Penal Code (outrage of modesty), and Section 506 of the Penal Code (for criminal intimidation).

In the meantime, Ahmad Fauwaz Ali@Fadzil, an Islamic scholar who is also a member of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council, was appointed chairman of a special committee to prepare a faith rehabilitation syllabus for the victims and followers of GISBH.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the committee was also made up of five other Islamic scholars and experts, adding that the rehabilitation syllabus will focus on appropriate methods to restore the victims and GISBH followers’ faith, especially children.

In Melaka, the Syariah High Court allowed the prosecution’s request to postpone the arraignment of Al-Arqam founder Ashaari Muhammad’s three sons to Dec 19 so that they could be charged together with seven others.

In Penang, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the children rescued from premises linked to the group are progressing well in their learning after the Education Ministry assumed responsibility for their education on Oct 1.

In Negeri Sembilan, the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir ordered that the welfare of children associated with GISBH in the state be safeguarded, including ensuring they receive proper mainstream education.