Global participation in Smart Nation Expo 2024 2024 shows confidence in Malaysia - Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: The participation of various brands and countries at the Smart Nation Expo 2024 reflects their confidence in Malaysia as a major digital investment centre, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He noted that 21,000 participants participated in the expo which entered its third edition this year, with over 600 exhibiting companies from 23 countries, covering seven pavilions. “This shows the confidence we see from regional countries and global players in Malaysia as a place where they can invest and work with local companies,“ he told reporters after officiating the Smart Nation Expo 2024 here.

According to Gobind, the theme of the expo - Smart Innovations for Digital Transformation - is also in line with the government’s digital initiative, which fosters an ecosystem that encourages innovation, investment, and collaboration between various stakeholders.

Therefore, he welcomes collaboration and views from industry players to help the government shape the country’s digital industry, expressing hope for any conversation and idea that can be translated into cooperation that will benefit the country.

“At the same time, we want to make sure that we can encourage more innovation as opposed to putting in place mechanisms that make things more difficult for the industry. This is why events like this are key. We are here today to speak to the industry and understand what its challenges are,” he added.

The government, Gobind said, is committed to building an ecosystem that will benefit all parties, including developing a digital policy for small and medium enterprises which is expected to be finalised at the end of this year. It will also launch the National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO) in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 12 to help it formulate policy structures related to the sector in the country.

“The Ministry of Digital is looking towards enhancing this effort to build an ecosystem that provides Malaysia with a structure that enables us to all capitalise on technology as we move ahead,” he added.

Smart Nation Expo 2024, held together with EVM Asia 2024 and AgriX 2024, opens today until Nov 21.

EVM Asia 2024, the region’s premier electric vehicle and e-mobility event, convenes industry leaders to explore innovations in electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and battery technology, aligning with Malaysia’s sustainable transportation goals.

Complementing this, AgriX 2024 demonstrates how digital solutions are revolutionising agriculture, presenting advanced tools and technologies that enhance farming practices and strengthen regional food security.

The expo’s chairman, Tan Sri Dr Mohd Nasir Mohd Ashraf said the event’s practical focus is on delivering tangible business outcomes. “We have designed this space to facilitate not just conversations, but conversions – where handshakes turn into partnerships, and discussion transform into deals,“ Mohd Nasir said in his speech.

This commitment to actionable outcomes is echoed throughout the expo, particularly in the nine international pavilions featuring technological powerhouses including China, Taiwan, Singapore, Hungary, Korea, and many more. These pavilions showcase cutting-edge advancements in 5G technology, smart cities, Industry 4.0, and emerging technologies.