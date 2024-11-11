Gobind to continue represent DAP in cabinet, play important role in national leadership - Loke

SEBERANG PERAI: Despite failing to secure a position in the Selangor DAP 2024-2027 party election yesterday, Gobind Singh Deo will continue representing DAP in the Cabinet, said the party secretary-general Anthony Loke.

The Transport Minister stressed that Gobind, who is also the Digital Minister, will continue to play an important role in DAP national leadership as the national deputy chairman.

“The defeat in Selangor yesterday does not mean that he has to step aside, definitely no. I want to stress that he will continue to represent the party in the Cabinet.

“I would also like to thank Gobind for his contribution to the Selangor DAP all these years,” he told reporters after attending the signing of the memorandum of agreement between the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) and the Penang Housing Board and the signing of the head of agreement between RAC and Rivanis Ventures for redevelopment of the Kampung Manis land here, today.

While describing Gobind’s loss in the state party elections as a shock defeat, Loke also admitted that it was normal in the democratic process and the Damansara MP also accepted the delegates’ decision with an open heart.

In the party’s state election yesterday, Gobind who was incumbent Selangor DAP chairman did not make the cut for the 2024-2027 committee after he emerged in the 16th spot with 675 votes, while State Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han has been elected as the new chairman of Selangor DAP.