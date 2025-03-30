KOTA KINABALU: Battalion 9 of the General Operations Force (GOF) seized timber and ornamental plants worth nearly RM4 million in two separate incidents in Pasir Mas during the recent Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan.

Southeast Brigade GOF Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the first seizure was made by a GOF team which inspected a sawmill in Kampung Bukit Tandak, Rantau Panjang, at around 5 pm on March 27.

He said that while the sawmill had a valid operating licence, checks revealed discrepancies in the documentation related to the stored timber, along with a failure to update the logbook on timber entry.

“Further inspection uncovered 525 logs of various sizes and species, 36,000 processed timber pieces, and several wood-processing machines on the premises. The seized timber had no recorded measurements.

“A 48-year-old sawmill clerk was arrested to assist in the investigation. The seized items are valued at an estimated RM2.44 million, and the case is being investigated under Section 69(1) of the National Forestry Act 1984,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect and confiscated items have been handed over to the Kelantan Forestry Department for further action.

In a separate incident on the same day, Battalion 9 also seized ornamental plants found in front of Sekolah Gual Tinggi at 9.17 pm.

Nik Ros Azhan said in the operation, the team stopped a lorry carrying nine large bonsai trees suspected to be infested with pests and diseases.

“The lorry driver, a 33-year-old man, was detained for allegedly delivering the plants to the local market. The total value of the seized items, including the lorry, is estimated at RM1.55 million.

“The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167), and the suspect and seized items have been handed over to the Kelantan Plant Biosecurity Division for further action,“ he said.