KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 112 individuals and 49 houses were impacted by a gas pipeline fire, caused by a leak, at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor, this morning.

Selangor deputy police chief DCP Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan said that the 112 injured victims involved residents of Taman Harmoni and Kampung Kuala Kuala Sungai Baharu.

“Among them, 63 individuals were transported to Cyberjaya, Serdang, and Putrajaya Hospitals for further treatment, due to burns, respiratory issues, and other injuries.

“The remaining 49 victims received initial treatment at the Sri Maha Kaliamman temple, in Subang Jaya,” he said in a press conference at the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Special Operations Centre, today.

Mohd Zaini also said that two temporary evacuation centres have been set up, at the Nurul Iman Mosque and the Putra Heights Mosque, to shelter the affected victims.

Mohd Zaini confirmed that, as of now, no fatalities have been reported; investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said that Petronas had shut down the four main valves of the gas pipeline, located in Dengkil, Puchong, Batu Tiga, and Meru, to release the remaining natural gas. This process began at 8.46 am today.

He further explained that the distance between the first and fourth valves spans 32 kilometres.

“We have instructed Petronas to begin the gas release process at valves numbered 209 to 212,” he said.

Nor Hisham added that the final valve was closed at 11.48 am, and Petronas anticipates that it will take about four hours for the natural gas to be fully released, allowing the fire to subside, and eventually be extinguished.

“The JBPM did not face any water shortages during this operation, but our main focus was on releasing the gas to allow the fire to extinguish naturally,” he said.

He explained that by 1.30 pm today, the gas pressure in the burning pipeline had dropped to eight per cent, compared with 50 per cent earlier this morning.

Nor Hisham urged the public, particularly those with family members in the affected area, to come forward with any information which could help facilitate the evacuation process.

“We are preparing for the second phase, which will involve locating victims who may be trapped inside their homes, as well as assessing the plastic and carbon remnants from the fire, to assist the team in safely entering the area and extinguishing any remaining flames,” he added.