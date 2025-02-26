GOF thwarts attempt to smuggle in RM1.12m worth of fruit saplings

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade has foiled an attempt to smuggle over 14,500 fruit tree saplings and detained a man in Kampung Parit Air, Rantau Panjang on Monday.

Its commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure involved more than 1,000 ‘Black Thorn’ durian, 8,000 lychee, and 5,500 longan saplings, believed to have been smuggled from Thailand.

“The saplings, suspected of carrying pests and diseases, were seized after personnel from the 8th Battalion GOF stopped a suspicious-looking lorry at around 10.20 pm while conducting Op Taring Wawasan.

“The total estimated value of the seized items is RM1.12 million. The driver is a 36-year-old man believed to be delivering the saplings to the local market,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said the team also thwarted the smuggling of over 15,000 soursop and 400 petai saplings worth RM912,000 in Kampung Kedap in Pasir Mas on the same day and detained a 41-year-old lorry driver.

He added that the suspects and seized items have been taken to the Rantau Panjang Police Station for further action, and the case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167).