Good governance and targeted subsidies save RM31 billion in public funds

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s effective financial management has generated RM31 billion in revenue without introducing or increasing tax rates that would burden the people.

Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan stated that this amount reflects the government’s efforts through the three main pillars of the MADANI Economy.

These pillars include raising the country’s growth ceiling, improving people’s living standards, and implementing good governance and public sector reform.

He explained that RM15.5 billion comes from reduced leakage while another RM15.5 billion is obtained through subsidies targeted to the right groups.

This covers electricity, RON95, and diesel subsidies that are now more precisely directed.

This creative financial management approach secured RM31 billion without requiring new or increased taxes.

The government can now allocate more spending towards people’s welfare in crucial sectors like infrastructure, health, and education.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted these achievements when tabling the 2026 Budget in Parliament yesterday.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, noted that good governance includes enforcement activities, confiscation, and penalties.

He reported that RM15.5 billion of stolen and looted money has been successfully returned within two years.

Targeted subsidies have saved approximately RM15.5 billion annually in state funds.

These savings enable the government to channel higher funds into welfare, cost of living support, and infrastructure investment for the people. – Bernama