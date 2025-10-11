MOE urges schools to encourage face mask use against influenza

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education is encouraging face mask usage in all schools to curb infectious disease spread including Influenza-Like Illness among students, teachers and staff.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated the ministry has aligned its guidelines with Health Ministry recommendations covering health, safety and hygiene measures.

She confirmed the ministry is closely monitoring the situation and has reminded state education directors to implement outlined preventive measures.

These guidelines serve as reminders for monitoring, implementing preventive steps and encouraging mask-wearing in schools.

Fadhlina noted influenza cases have been detected in schools but the situation remains under control with continuous monitoring.

The ministry has urged all school administrators to remain vigilant and ensure full compliance with established standard operating procedures.

She emphasised the large school community requires attention to both student and teacher safety through precautionary measures.

Regarding potential school closures if cases rise, she said such decisions would only follow implementation of all preventive measures.

School closure consideration would occur only after required preventive steps have been taken and complied with fully.

These measures must first be followed to ensure infection spread control according to ministry protocols. – Bernama