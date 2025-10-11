Johor influenza situation under control with nine clusters reported

JOHOR BAHRU: The influenza situation in Johor remains under control with nine clusters recorded so far and no new ones detected.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon confirmed one cluster involves a Special Education Integrated Programme class at Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Permas Jaya 2.

“There are currently nine influenza clusters in Johor,” he told reporters after officiating the Bulan Malaysia Sihat Sejahtera celebration and Ops Selamat Paru-Paru.

Ling advised schools and the public to immediately send symptomatic students and staff to nearby healthcare facilities.

The Johor State Health Department together with District Health Offices are actively monitoring the situation to ensure continued control.

Health screenings at border crossings remain part of standard operating procedures long enforced by the Health Ministry.

“The ministry conducts regular health screenings including body temperature checks,” Ling added.

He stated there is currently no need to step up control measures with further action depending on ministry directives.

Last Wednesday Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin announced the PPKI class closure for ten days from October 8.

The closure followed five students one teacher and one student management assistant testing positive for influenza A.

Fifteen other students in the same class showed similar influenza symptoms. – Bernama