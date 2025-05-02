KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allocated nearly RM13 billion for the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) cash aid initiatives aimed at helping Malaysians cope with rising living costs.

Deputy Minister of Economy Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib said an additional RM300 million has been set aside for the Payung Rahmah initiative, while RM700 million has been allocated for price control programmes through partnerships with various stakeholders.

“For the Price Standardisation Programme in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, RM40 million has been allocated,” she said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to a question from Wong Chen (PH-Subang) regarding recommendations by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) on combating rising living costs as outlined in the Cost of Living Indicator Report.

Hanifah Hajar added that the 2023 Cost of Living Indicator Report, launched last year, includes the Basic Expenditure of Decent Living (PAKW) and Cost of Living (KSH) Index to better assess living costs.

To assist the public, Hanifah Hajar said the government has introduced a calculator tool to help families plan their expenses. The MyPAKW application, accessible via mypakw.dosm.gov.my, serves as a financial management guide.

She added that the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) is actively working to address the issue of rising living costs, focusing on seven priority areas: housing, education, transportation, utilities, healthcare, food, and income.

Hanifah Hajar also highlighted the Central Database Hub (PADU), which contains profiles of 30.1 million Malaysian citizens and permanent residents, allowing for effective monitoring and evaluation to support those struggling with the cost of living.