MELAKA: The government has allocated RM9 million this year to send teachers abroad for leadership and artificial intelligence (AI) courses, said Education Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi.

He said the initiative is a pilot project by the ministry to enhance teachers’ skills in these two fields, aiming to elevate the country’s education system to a higher level.

“The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has repeatedly emphasised the importance of quality access to education, which goes beyond infrastructure and curriculum. It also includes improving teachers’ leadership skills.

“This step is taken to develop a more competent, compassionate and caring MADANI society,” he told reporters after observing the first day of school for Group B at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jalan Datuk Palembang, Bukit Baru, here today.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, who is also SK Jalan Datuk Palembang Parent-Teacher Association president, and Melaka Education Department director Mahfudzah Mohamed Noor.

Ruji said selected teachers will undergo training in various countries, including Singapore and the United States, with each course lasting between one and three months.

He will chair a meeting with the Education director-general soon to identify eligible teachers from the ministry, state education departments, district education offices and schools for the programme.

“In the past, teachers were also sent for courses, but these were limited to teaching and learning (PdP) within the country.

“Leadership in schools is crucial, as it shapes the direction of schools, teachers and students,” he said.