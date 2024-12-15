KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government has intervened to order Langkawi Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd to rescind its decision to raise the fares of its Langkawi ferry service the company announced less than 24 hours ago.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had expressed his disappointment in a Facebook post after the company made the announcement this morning, calling the decision a hasty one.

“It is better for all operators to retract this announcement immediately and negotiate with the Transport Ministry as soon as possible,” he said as he warned ferry operators that they would be ineligible for diesel subsidies if they raised their fares, especially for locals and domestic tourists.

Media outlets had carried reports of the fare hike, affecting the return trip from Kuala Kedah or Kuala Perlis to Langkawi, which would have gone up by between RM3 and RM10.50 from Jan 1.

Acting on the advice provided by the Transport Minister, Langkawi Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd then announced that it would be cancelling the price hike for the ferry services for Malaysians announced this morning, with its general manager, Captain Dr Baharin Baharom stating that hikes for foreign tourists would still be imposed effective Jan 1, 2025.

That means the fare for non-Malaysians for the Langkawi-Kuala Perlis-Langkawi route will go up by RM8 for adults, from RM27 to RM35, and from RM19.50 to RM25 for children, while for the Langkawi-Kuala Kedah-Langkawi route, the fare will rise by RM10.50 for non-Malaysians as well, from RM34.50 to RM45 for adults and RM25.50 to RM32 for children.

This morning’s announcement and the MADANI government’s drastic measure to resolve the situation will bring relief to the public, especially nearby residents who depend on the transport service.

Checks by Bernama on social media indicated positive responses from users, with many of them thanking the government and Loke for taking a firm stand and decisive action.

“The best, MADANI Government, through the Transport Ministry tackled this issue fast and accurately,” Facebook user ISLAH Komuniti Pantai Timur posted, while fellow Facebook user Muhammad Syahmi Zaini II conveyed his appreciation and thanked the government for its action towards Langkawi in another post.