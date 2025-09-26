Government expands anti-bullying townhalls to include student voices

GEORGE TOWN: The government will expand its anti-bullying townhall sessions to include primary and secondary school students this October as part of the public engagement process for drafting the Anti-Bullying Bill.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said stated that these sessions seek to gather students’ perspectives, ensuring the voices of children are incorporated into the legislation.

She emphasised the goal of a transparent and inclusive bill-drafting process that considers public and children’s views alongside those of parliamentarians.

Azalina spoke to reporters after the Anti-Bullying Townhall session for Penang and Perak, which involved teachers, parents, elected representatives and community leaders.

The government also plans to engage university students on the issue through sessions held in collaboration with Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Feedback from previous engagement sessions highlighted the need to broaden the legal definition of bullying so it is not limited to those under 18.

Participants also stressed the importance of ensuring the proposed anti-bullying tribunal would be effective, not merely symbolic.

Today’s townhall participants emphasised the necessity for child-friendly complaint mechanisms, such as an easily accessible hotline and procedures that do not further burden the victim.

Many also suggested that penalties should be more remedial and restorative, such as counselling, community service, or fines, rather than imprisonment.

This approach aligns with the need to preserve every child’s right to education, according to Azalina.

She clarified that the Bill is intended to provide an alternative platform for resolving bullying cases out of court, not merely to punish.

Subsequent townhall sessions will be held with boarding schools and other stakeholder groups to gather more comprehensive input.

The final draft of the Bill is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament this December. – Bernama