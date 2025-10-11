Government prioritises educational opportunities for Malaysians, says PM

IPOH: The government has always shouldered the responsibility to provide adequate educational opportunities and prioritise the people, including excellent students, to continue their studies at higher education institutions in the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government is working to expand study opportunities in the country as well as opening up opportunities for students to continue their studies at institutions abroad.

“I saw when the UPU (University Central Unit) opened, there was fighting and not enough (places). To the extent of turning into a racial issue, we are listening to all (problems) and found a solution through good negotiation.

“Don’t worry. That is our responsibility. (Even though) there are 170,000 foreign students who want to study here, we give priority to Malaysians. (Budget 2026) We will provide 1,500 places for excellent students of Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and matriculation,” he said.

He said this before 1,500 candidates of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) at the MADANI Excellent SPM Programme at Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Yuk Choy here today. Also present was Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh.

Yesterday, when tabling the 2026 Budget, Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said the government had agreed to add 1,500 new places for Bachelor’s Degree studies in 10 main fields at the country’s five research universities.

These fields include law, accounting, economics, banking, Islamic finance, artificial intelligence (AI) and languages, with priority given to excellent students including STPM graduates.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the presence of international students was also important in efforts to make Malaysia an international education hub, stressing their presence is not a threat to the educational opportunities of local people.

“If they (international students) come here, they have to pay in full. Don’t stop them from coming in, we need the participation of foreign students,“ he said.

In addition, Anwar said the government always places education as a major area that is given the highest allocation in the budget presentation every year as a way to improve the quality of national education.

“Most countries have a lot of allocation for defence. We are grateful that our region is peaceful. The biggest allocation is for education because this is our future,“ he said. - Bernama