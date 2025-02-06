PUTRAJAYA: The government is reviewing several existing legal provisions to introduce clearer and stronger obligations for parents and guardians in efforts to prevent abuse and sexual assault on children.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the move would include proposing amendments to make it mandatory for parents and guardians to monitor their children’s online activities, as well as to participate in digital safety awareness and education programmes actively.

“This approach reflects the principle of shared responsibility in safeguarding future generations from the growing threat of sexual crimes in the digital age,” she said in a statement issued today.

Azalina said this in her keynote address, titled ‘ Creating a Safer Digital Future: Malaysia’s Legislative Approach to Online Child’ on the first day of the Tashkent Law Spring International Legal Forum 2025 in Uzbekistan, where she is currently on an official visit.

In her address, Azalina also highlighted Malaysia’s legislative initiatives aimed at strengthening online child protection laws and called on the international legal community to embrace a shared moral duty in addressing crimes against children.

She emphasised the importance of ensuring that perpetrators of such offences are brought to justice without exception, underlining that protecting children in the digital space requires global cooperation and collective will.

During the visit, Azalina also had the opportunity to hold a bilateral meeting with her counterpart, Uzbek Justice Minister Akbar Tashkulov, on May 30, with the meeting yielding meaningful results when both parties agreed to sign a new memorandum of understanding (MoU).

“This MoU will be in effect for three years and covers important aspects such as the exchange of legal expertise, cooperation in the reform of justice institutions and strengthening the capacity of the judicial systems of both countries.

“This move is very significant in supporting efforts towards a more responsive and dynamic legal system,” she said.

Azalina also had a bilateral meeting with the Qatari Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim Ali Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi.

She said the meeting opened a new chapter in strategic cooperation between Malaysia and Qatar in various aspects of legal reforms, including global best practices in the protection of human rights and the administration of justice.

“I believe that bilateral relations such as this not only strengthen diplomatic relations, but also broaden the horizon of the country’s institutional reform to the international level,” she said.

In addition, Azalina also received a courtesy visit from the Head of Division and Senior Counsellor, Directorate of Public Governance, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Dr Tatyana Teplova.

She said the meeting marked the beginning of strategic cooperation between Malaysia and the OECD, particularly in the aspects of strengthening the justice system, upholding the rule of law and improving the country’s digital governance.

“I also expressed my desire for Malaysia to obtain the support of OECD expertise in implementing legal harmonisation with international standards, without disregarding local realities and the MADANI government’s aspirations for sustainable institutional reform,“ she said.