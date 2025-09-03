Government to hold nationwide roadshow on proposed anti-bullying tribunal

PUTRAJAYA: The Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department will conduct a nationwide roadshow to gather public feedback on the proposed establishment of an Anti-Bullying Tribunal.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil stated that this initiative aims to collect views from the public and stakeholders to improve processes, laws and mechanisms related to the tribunal.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said will conduct engagement sessions starting in Kuala Lumpur before moving to each state to obtain feedback regarding the proposed Anti-Bullying Tribunal.

Detailed information including locations, times and participation methods will be provided by Azalina’s office according to the government spokesperson.

Fahmi confirmed that Azalina briefed the Cabinet on yesterday’s Special Committee Meeting on Tackling Bullying Issues which involved secretaries-general and representatives from various ministries and agencies.

The discussions included efforts towards establishing an Anti-Bullying Tribunal with various proposals being considered.

Among the points raised was a proposal by Suhakam’s Children’s Commissioner to limit the tribunal to cases involving individuals below 18 years of age.

Azalina informed that further meetings will be held next week to examine aspects related to planning for the establishment of the Anti-Bullying Tribunal. – Bernama