PUTRAJAYA: The government has appointed three new companies to provide inspection services and operate a Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre under the first phase, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Speaking to reporters today, he said the companies are Wawasan Bintang Sdn Bhd, which will operate in Port Klang in Selangor, Gua Musang in Kelantan, and Mersing in Johor.

He said Pakatan Petroleum Sdn Bhd will provide services in Rawang, Selangor, and Temerloh, Pahang. Meanwhile, Beriman Gold Sdn Bhd will cover Kuching and Serian, Sarawak.

“This appointment aligns with the decision of the Cabinet meeting on March 17, 2023, which approved the opening of mandatory motor vehicle inspection services under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) to other qualified companies,” he said during the press conference.

Loke said the selected companies have received the appointment letters and are given two years to complete infrastructure requirements.

-- MORE