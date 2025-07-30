Govt boosts cost of living aid with SARA and fuel subsidies

PUTRAJAYA: The government is ramping up initiatives to alleviate the rising cost of living, focusing on direct aid and clear public communication, according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Key measures include the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) cash assistance of RM100 for Malaysians aged 18 and above, alongside targeted fuel subsidies for RON95 petrol.

“Over RM2 billion has been allocated for SARA, allowing purchases at 4,100 outlets nationwide. Unused funds by 2026 will be redirected to aid other needy groups,” Fahmi stated during the Communications Ministry’s monthly assembly.

Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching and secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa were also present.

Addressing fuel subsidies, Fahmi clarified that citizens benefit more than perceived. “Eligible Malaysians pay RM1.99 per litre, while non-citizens face market rates of RM2.50 to RM2.60. The real saving exceeds 50 sen per litre, not just six sen,” he explained.

Fahmi also countered negative views on Malaysia’s investment climate, highlighting operational factories from previously planned projects.

He urged RTM and Bernama to collaborate with MIDA to ensure accurate investment data reaches the public. - Bernama