KUALA PILAH: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) will focus on developing about 91,000 hectares of idle land across the country for padi cultivation.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, said the land to be developed includes those in non-granary areas such as Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor.

“The ministry’s efforts are focused on idle or potentially cultivable padi fields, especially in non-granary areas like Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor. These areas require adequate irrigation, which is the responsibility of both the federal and state governments.

“We need to work towards meeting the demand for rice. If we continue to rely on imported rice, we will face challenges,” he told reporters after a visit to the Terachi Batu 14 Padi Scheme in Kampung Gedang here today.

ALSO READ: Govt to study appropriate assistance for farmers affected by floods - KPKM

Mohamad said the Agriculture Department and the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) are working to ensure proper irrigation systems are in place for areas with potential for padi cultivation.

According to Mohamad, developing new granary areas in Sarawak and Sabah is equally crucial in addressing climate change issues, particularly flooding, which significantly affects granary areas such as Kedah and Kelantan.

Meanwhile, the Negeri Sembilan Agriculture Department, in a statement, said the state has 1,828 hectares of padi fields, with 14 irrigation schemes in operation, currently across Kuala Pilah, Jelebu, Jempol, and Tampin.

Negeri Sembilan recorded a total padi production of 3,584 metric tons this year, with 786.5 hectares of farming area.