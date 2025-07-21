Govt mulls ‘pay-as-you-use’ model for maintenance fees in affordable housing

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry is exploring a “pay-as-you-use” model for maintenance fees in future affordable housing developments, as part of housing sector reforms.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said the initiative is part of efforts to elevate the real estate industry and promote more equitable access to housing for all Malaysians.

Speaking to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Architecture Week (KLAW) 2025 today, Nga said the ministry plans to introduce a system which allows residents to pay maintenance fees based on actual usage of shared facilities.

“Under this proposed model, residents will receive access cards that track their monthly usage of shared facilities. We are starting with the Rumah Bakat Madani initiative led by Skyworld Pearlmont in Penang, which features a pay-per-use clubhouse with an infinity pool, pickleball and badminton courts, a children’s playground, and gyms,” he said.

Nga added that the concept will serve as a reference for future public housing projects.

“This will serve as a reference model for future public housing projects, which may also include vertical schools to provide better access to education for vulnerable communities,” he said.

In addition, the ministry plans to engage private sector players to develop Industrialised Building System (IBS) facilities, aiming to expand the use of modular construction methods such as Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC).

Nga said this initiative aligns with Malaysia MADANI aspirations and the nation’s role as President of the UN-Habitat General Assembly, supporting sustainable urban development by reducing construction waste and minimising pollution.

Commenting on KLAW 2025, Nga highlighted the importance of architecture in rejuvenating heritage buildings.

“Architectural elements play a vital role in breathing new life into heritage buildings, preserving their cultural significance while integrating modern design,” he said.

KLAW 2025 is held as a prelude to the ASEAN Real Estate Conference (AREC) and ARCHIDEX. The series of large-scale events, being held this week at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), is expected to attract over 50,000 foreign visitors, generating an estimated RM2 billion in transactions. – Bernama