PETALING JAYA: The government is set to involve homeless individuals in efforts to maintain cleanliness in the Federal Territories as part of a broader effort to enhance civic responsibility and waste management.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa revealed that discussions are ongoing between the Federal Territories Department (JWP) and the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) to implement this initiative.

“JWP is also in discussions with SWCorp to empower the homeless by transforming them into a resource for maintaining cleanliness in the Federal Territories.

“This campaign aims to enhance cleanliness, civic awareness and a shared sense of responsibility among Federal Territories residents.

She said this in a written response to P. Prabakaran (PH-Batu) regarding JWP’s efforts to enhance waste management and combat illegal dumping in tourist hotspots, city centers and drainage systems.

Among them is the enhancement of waste collection operations through SWCorp and Alam Flora, alongside the introduction of Waste-Free Zones where offenders face fines of up to RM500 for littering.

Cleaning frequencies in these zones have also been increased to three times a day.

She also mentioned that 2,000 artificial intelligence-powered closed-circuit television cameras have been installed to detect illegal waste dumping.

“The Anti-Litter Op has resulted in 2,457 fines issued in 2024 under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133).

“City Hall will launch the Kuala Lumpur Zero Waste 2040 Roadmap, which targets a 60 per cent reduction in waste sent to landfills by 2040.

“This reflects JWP’s continued commitment, along with its agencies, to ensure that waste management is at its highest standards,“ she stated.