Govt to enhance Sabah defence despite current safety - Mohamed Khaled

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated that the government remains committed to reinforcing defence measures in Sabah, despite the state being currently secure.

In a Facebook post, he emphasised that serious attention is being given to mitigating any potential threats, particularly due to Sabah’s strategic geographical position.

He also called on Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans to continue supporting national security efforts under the ‘Whole of Government, Whole of Society’ approach.

During his working visit to Tawau, Mohamed Khaled officiated the Malaysia Service Medal Award Ceremony, where he expressed gratitude to MAF veterans for their sacrifices.

“The peace we enjoy would not be felt without their contributions,“ he said.

He reiterated the government’s dedication to improving veterans’ welfare, noting the annual increase in allocations for veteran affairs.

Mohamed Khaled also encouraged younger generations to draw inspiration from veterans in building a stronger Malaysia.