Govt will ensure the people will not be burdened by economic reforms - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is committed to ensuring that the implementation of MADANI economic reforms has minimal or no impact on the people in general, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Therefore, the government has taken steps to implement the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) and the progressive wage and minimum wage policies to help the people improve their quality of life and develop their ability to adapt.

He said reform efforts such as targeted subsidies, if not done, will weaken the country’s economy, fiscal strength, ratings and investment.

“The price of oil, flour, crude oil are all still low compared to other neighbouring countries,“ Anwar said during a townhall session of the MADANI Government’s Two Year Programme (2TM) and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center today.

Also present were both Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Cabinet ministers and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Thus, Anwar said he hopes that all parties are ready to improve the country’s economic and fiscal capacity to make the Fiscal Responsibility Act a success.

He noted that subsidy rationalisation was also proposed by the previous government, but no one dared to implement it and described the two-year period as too early to see the full effectiveness of the government’s efforts to sustain the economy.

However, the prime minister expressed confidence that the government’s efforts will bear fruit with the cooperation of all the people, including the private sector, in ensuring that the government’s salary policy can be implemented and improve the people’s living standards.

“I am still confident after seeing our performance in these two years with a team of civil servants and the private sector and the enthusiasm of young people to be trained; if we continue to improve the management now, give (us the) space and the new Malaysia will be seen as brave and great,“ he said.