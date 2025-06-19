Govt won’t raise price of RON95 amid geopolitical tensions – PM Anwar

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given assurance that the government will not raise the price of RON95 petrol, even if there is a sharp increase in global crude oil prices due to geopolitical tensions involving Iran and Israel.

He said that although the price increase benefits the national petroleum company, the government aims to avoid burdening the people with higher fuel costs.

“Oil prices fluctuate. Currently, it is relatively low. (If) there is a sharp increase, the returns are good for Petronas, but it affects other countries. We are not increasing fuel prices,” he said.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, told reporters this after a meeting with the Johor PKR leadership here today.

At the same time, Anwar stressed that fiscal policies, including the reimplementation of the Sales and Service Tax (SST), must be implemented carefully so as not to pressure the lower-income (B40) and middle-income (M40) groups.

“Sometimes people get confused. For example, it was said that bananas are subject to SST. Actually, it’s imported bananas. But we will clarify the matter. The important thing is, we do not want to burden the lower-income group,” he said.

He also suggested that government departments and agencies serve local fruits during official functions as a way to support domestic production.

“For official receptions or government office events, use local food and fruits only. It’s doable. Let’s support local products,” he added.

Anwar said the government is open to reviewing the list of goods and services subject to tax if there is confusion or unfairness in its implementation.

Commenting further on the issue of SST on educational institutions, the prime minister explained that tax is only imposed on international schools that charge fees above a certain high threshold.

“Regular schools, private schools that charge RM10,000 or RM20,000 are not taxed. But if it’s RM60,000 a year, then pay a little tax,” he said.

Anwar also stressed that tax revenue will be used to fund public needs such as the construction of schools and the upgrading of public healthcare facilities.

“Wherever I go, hospitals are crowded. Many schools also need repairs. We need funds, and those come from taxes, but not from ordinary citizens. We target the upper class and foreign sectors,” he said.