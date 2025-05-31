Grieving family proceeds with son’s wedding despite tragedy

KOTA BHARU: Although still grieving the loss of three loved ones in a road crash, Hasmah Awang, 60, and her family decided to carry on with her son’s wedding, scheduled to take place today in Besut, Terengganu.

She said her third child, Muhd Syafiq Abdul Rahim, 24, solemnised his marriage, accompanied by his youngest sister, Siti Zulaika, 21, and several close friends.

Other family members managed the funeral arrangements for her eldest daughter, Nurul Ain Abdul Rahim, 39, as well as her granddaughter Nur Atikah Najihah Mohd Shah Penilzain, 18, and husband, Mohamad Faris Kamaluddin, 24.

The three were killed in a collision involving a Perodua Myvi and an express bus on Jalan Kuala Krai-Gua Musang yesterday.

“We will hold a tahlil prayer tomorrow, which was initially planned as a reception to welcome our new daughter-in-law,” Hasmah told reporters at Kampung Kayu Rendang, Melor, here today.

Hasmah and her husband, Abdul Rahim Mat Diah, 71, were unable to attend Muhd Syafiq’s solemnisation ceremony as they were preparing for the burial, scheduled after Zohor prayers at the Kampung Jambu Merah Cemetery in Kota Bharu.

She said the family is still awaiting the remains of Nurul Ain, while the bodies of Nur Atikah Najihah and Mohamad Faris are expected to be taken to Johor Bahru.

Her other daughter, Siti Zubaidah, 37, said the family was shocked by the incident as they had planned to gather in their hometown for Muhd Syafiq’s wedding celebration.

“I first heard about the accident from our youngest sister, but I didn’t believe it until Syafiq himself called and showed me a photo of the car they were in,” she said.