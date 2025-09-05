Group honours wish of death-by-suicide friend

LANG TENGAH: Friends of the late Gwee Jo-Ee, who died by suicide last November, have honoured her wish by swimming 10km from here to Pulau Redang in Terengganu on Aug 30.

More than a feat of endurance, the swim – dubbed Courage in the Current (CitC) – was intended to spark conversations on mental health and encourage those battling depression or suicidal thoughts to speak out and seek support.

CitC was conceived by Gwee, 38, several months before her death.

Diagnosed with Bipolar Type 2, she had been candid about her struggles, openly advocated suicide prevention and grieved the loss of a close friend who took her own life.

She believed breaking the stigma and silence was essential to healing.

Her plan had been to complete the 10km swim solo while raising funds for Befrienders Kuala Lumpur, an organisation running a 24-hour helpline for those in distress.

For her, open-water swimming symbolised resilience in navigating the storms of mental illness.

An avid swimmer, scuba diver, freediver and trained lifeguard, Gwee had spent months preparing and fundraising.

Yet, behind her cheerful and generous personality, few saw the turmoil within.

In a note she left behind, Gwee asked her friends to continue her mission.

“The note mentioned my name and asked that the money she had crowdfunded be passed to me to continue her dream. I felt a responsibility to do so,” said Gwee’s swim mate, close friend and CitC co-director Sugania Vijaya.

Her swim squad undertook the task of organising the event – covering safety, logistics and technical aspects – while raising over RM102,000 for Befrienders KL.

On the day of the swim, 20 participants – four solo and 16 in relay teams – completed the crossing in about five hours, with the occasional jellyfish encounter but otherwise unimpeded. Accompanying them were safety boats with medical personnel, assistance crew and supporters.

For Gwee’s grieving family, the swim was a source of comfort.

“The love of her friends compels us to speak up and share, so that others suffering can gain courage to speak as well,” said her brother Kelvin, who attended the event with their parents.

CitC co-event director Shauqie Aziz, who was Gwee’s coach and close friend, stressed the importance of community in lending courage to a struggling individual.

“Jo-Ee was brave to speak about her condition but what probably helped her was having a community she felt safe with,” he said.

CitC also organised a public mental health talk on Aug 2, in which participants learnt how to support those with depression.

Befrienders KL executive director Kenny Lim told the forum that warning signs include sudden changes in mood and eating habits as well as prolonged self-isolation.

“Encourage them to talk, but avoid giving false assurances such as ‘things will get better’ or telling them to ‘move on’.

“Validate their feelings instead because what they need most is empathy and unconditional acceptance.

“People with suicidal intent do not necessarily want to end their lives, they want to end their pain. Apart from offering a listening ear, we must link them to professional care,” he said.

According to the Statistics Department, 1,087 suicides were recorded in 2023 – an average of about three deaths daily. There were 1,142 cases in 2021 and 981 in 2022.

However, non-profit mental health advocacy group Relate Malaysia believes the true number is higher, citing underreporting and misclassification.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, seek help. Talk to someone you trust or call Befrienders at 03-7627 2929.