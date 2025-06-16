GUA MUSANG: The federal government has allocated over RM33 million in aid through the Social Welfare Department (JKM) in Gua Musang since 2023.

Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim said the allocation has benefited 2,390 eligible recipients through five welfare schemes, including assistance for persons with disabilities, children, senior citizens, and carers of bedridden disabled and chronically ill.

He said that so far this year, more than RM10.7 million has been disbursed to eligible recipients across the Gua Musang parliamentary constituency, while over RM11.4 million and RM11.8 million were channelled in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

He said the assistance reflected the federal government’s concern for easing the burden of the people, particularly the asnaf (eligible zakat recipients) and persons with disabilities.

“I hope the recipients make the best use of the aid they have received,” he told reporters in Bandar Lama here today.