$!JEMY 2025 draw over 20,000 visitors

From left Chairman of Update Earth Foundation Tadashi Fukuda, Edaran Tan Chong Motor (Nissan) CEO Khoo Cheng Pah, Thailand Ministry of Commerce former director-general Adul Chotinisakorn, G-YU Creative vice president Tomomi Kabayashi, Manaka Inaba, G-YU Creative president Yupharet Eakturapakal, Shikata, Tourism Malaysia senior director Nuwal Fadhilah Ku Azmi, Wong, Siam Connection director Hunsa Eakturapakal, JNTO executive director Kenichiro Ozaki, JFKL director Norihisa Tsukamoto and JETRO director Koichi Takano during the JEMY 2025 launch at KLCC on July 18.

THE nation’s largest all-Japan event, “Japan Expo Malaysia 2025” (JEMY 2025), held on July 18-20 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), drew more than 20,000 visitors. Officiated by the Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia Noriyuki Shikata, the event, now in its sixth year, “reaffirmed its role as a dynamic platform for Malaysia-Japan economic and cultural exchange, spanning trade, tourism, education and the creative industries”. Shikata said this year’s expo once again demonstrated the strength of the countries’ bilateral ties, while providing a unique blend of cultural and commercial experience for visitors from all walks of life. “From business to tradition, the event truly captured the spirit of Japan-Malaysia collaboration,” he said during the his opening address at the event. The grand opening ceremony on 18 July was marked by a vibrant showcase, setting the tone for an immersive weekend. The audience was treated to high-energy performances by comedy trio “wannabees”, a mesmerising face-changing act by Enishi and the captivating rhythms of the Awa Odori dance troupe from Japan’s Tokushima Prefecture.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the inaugural Japan Expo Malaysia Awards, which honoured individuals and organisations for their impactful contributions to strengthening Japan-Malaysia relations. Among the recipients were Kyoto Protocol and Rine-Hime in the Entertainment category, Melinda Looi for Fashion and Ying Tze as Cosplayer of the Year, along with many others. Throughout the weekend, visitors were immersed in an exciting line-up of cultural and culinary experiences. Spanning two dedicated zones – Exhibition and Entertainment Zone, JEMY 2025 featured a diverse mix of experiences. In the Exhibition Zone, Chef Nao Kawasaki’s dramatic Tuna Cutting Show drew a packed audience, offering a rare and captivating glimpse into the artistry of traditional Japanese seafood and sushi preparation. Opera vocalist Saori Suzuki delivered a powerful live performance, blending classical training with contemporary expression. Meanwhile, acclaimed illustrator Mitsume Takahashi mesmerised art lovers with a series of Digital Live Painting sessions, showcasing his distinctive style in real time. Other popular attractions included Sushi Moments, where top local chefs presented exquisite culinary creations, the Omakase Talk and Presentation and an engaging Sake Workshop, alongside interactive booths and hands-on workshops.

One lucky visitor also won a round-trip air ticket and a four-day/three-night stay in Japan, adding extra excitement to the festivities. In the Entertainment Zone, the stage featured an electrifying mix of Japanese and Malaysian acts including a former Hello! Project idol Manaka Inaba and acclaimed J-Pop soloist Leon Niihama, best known for performing the latest Detective Conan ending theme “Fun! Fun! Fun!”, as well as Kyoto Protocol, KLP48, Rine-Hime, Taka Kazuki and Friends, Jei, Nico, DJ Blink, DJ Harimao, and Harimeow. From traditional Awa Odori performances, Kendo demonstrations to cosplay pop, the line-up celebrated the dynamic synergy between the two cultures.

The event also introduced the Malaysia Startup League, a competitive platform for 20 innovative local startups to showcase their ideas in collaboration with Deloitte Japan, competing for a RM5,000 prize pool. Academic collaboration was also in focus, with the University of Tsukuba presenting global education opportunities and research initiatives. The ESG Talk Series, a key feature of this year’s programme, brought together thought leaders and change makers from Japan and Malaysia to discuss sustainability, green innovation and corporate responsibility.