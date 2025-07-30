NAFAS boosts agro-food networking at HPPNK 2025 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS) is reinforcing its role in Malaysia’s agro-food sector by actively participating in the 50th National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day (HPPNK) 2025.

The event, set to take place from Aug 1 to 3 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), is expected to attract over 500,000 visitors.

NAFAS, a key sponsor, is supporting the event through four strategic focus areas: Agro Millenia, Sufficient and Guaranteed, Sejahtera Madani, and Agro MADANI Sales.

The organisation is collaborating with the National Fishermen’s Association (NEKMAT) to host an e-sports tournament under the Agro Millenia segment. A total of 32 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams will compete for a RM10,000 prize pool.

“Entry is free, with winners set to take home cash prizes, plaques, participation certificates and exclusive T-shirts,“ NAFAS stated.

The tournament will feature live commentary by gaming influencers Ikuto, Kuro Sensei, and Sunfrost. Attendees can also enjoy interactive activities such as Kahoot games, arcade machines, PlayStation 5, and VR experiences.

At the HPPNK Pavilion, NAFAS will showcase the padi industry chain, including technical aspects, fertiliser types, and farmer support services.

A CASE machinery demonstration will highlight advancements in agricultural mechanisation. Two NAFAS subsidiaries—NAFAS Bajakimia Sdn Bhd and NAFAS Agri Services Sdn Bhd—will offer fertiliser sales and technical advisory services.

Visitors can participate in the Jawab dan Menang contest and Lucky Draw, with prizes including motorcycles, PlayStation 5 units, gold wafer coins, and electric scooters.

NAFAS’s involvement underscores its commitment to expanding agricultural services in Sabah and nationwide. - Bernama