PETALING JAYA: A hairstylist cum makeup artist from Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah, has been charged with a sexual crime against an 18-year-old part-time actor.

Saril Sarip, 42, is accused of committing an unnatural act by forcefully placing the victim’s genitals in his mouth without consent, causing fear and distress, according to The Star.

The incident allegedly took place on January 17 at around 4.15pm at the accused’s hair salon in Taman Tasik Utama, Ayer Keroh.

He pleaded not guilty before judge Haderiah Siri at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court on Thursday.

Saril was charged under Section 377C of the Penal Code, which carries a prison term of five to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

The prosecution proposed bail at RM10,000 with conditions prohibiting contact with the victim and witnesses.

The defence requested a lower bail, citing Saril’s monthly income of RM2,000 to RM2,500 and his responsibility for supporting a 78-year-old mother with health issues and an unemployed sister.

The court set bail at RM5,000 with one surety, with the next mention fixed for February 24.

