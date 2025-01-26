TUARAN: The Sabah government is committed to improving the quality of electricity supply across the state, by strengthening strategic cooperation with the federal government, said Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said this initiative aligns with the role of the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS), as outlined in the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Masterplan 2040 (SE-RAMP 2040), which aims to ensure a more stable and sustainable electricity supply.

“While the regulatory authority over electricity supply currently resides with the state government, maintaining close cooperation with the federal government is essential to guarantee that Sabahans receive high-quality electricity services,” he added, today.

He said this during the Sabah Electricity with the Community programme, the 2024 Christmas Open House and the 2025 New Year celebrations, at the Dewan Seri Sulaman. The text of his speech was read out by Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation. Sabah Minister of Rural Development Datuk Jahid Jahim; Sabah Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Joniston Bangkuai; and Sabah Electricity chairman Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, were also in attendance.

Hajiji added that the exemption of the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) surcharge, for the period from January to June 2025, underscores the state government’s commitment to alleviating the financial burden on the people.

“This subsidy allocation of RM50.9 million benefits eligible domestic users and non-domestic users in the low voltage tariff category, including the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector,” he said.

He added that the electricity supply challenges in Sabah stem not only from generation capacity constraints, but also from the growing demand driven by the state’s rapid economic development.

“The state government is focused on achieving a 30 per cent reserve generation capacity margin, through the implementation of the Short-Term Generation Development Plan,” he added.

In this effort, ECoS will continue to work closely with Sabah Electricity, to implement a comprehensive transformation plan to improve the electricity supply system across the state.