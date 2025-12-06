KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) elite Special Actions Unit (UTK) remains one of the most sought-after tactical forces in the country, particularly for VIP escort and protection duties, as well as counter-terrorism operations.

According to Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department deputy director (Operations), DCP M.V. Sri Kumar, UTK has not only retained its combat readiness but continues to evolve in line with current security challenges.

“UTK operatives are high-value assets due to their involvement in covert and high-risk missions.

“The vacancies in the unit are never fully filled because the demand for UTK services remains exceptionally high due to their expertise and training, with requests coming from corporate agencies and prominent individuals both locally and internationally,” he told a press conference after the UTK Beret Award Ceremony and the closing of the Basic Close Protection Security Course Series 1/2025 at Bukit Aman today.

Sri Kumar said that despite the unit currently having 365 operatives, there are still around 40 vacancies, and new recruitment takes place once or twice a year, with only 15 to 18 per cent of candidates successfully completing the rigorous selection process.

In the latest intake, only 36 out of 250 candidates managed to complete the final phase - the Basic Close Protection Security Course Series 1/2025, which ran from May 13 to May 31.

“This proves that only the best of the best are selected. However, completing basic training doesn’t mark the end of their journey. They must still undergo advanced modules such as explosives training, sniper operations, airborne training and other mission-specific specialisations,” Sri Kumar said.

He said that UTK training covers a wide range of disciplines, including martial arts, combat medicine, fieldcraft, firearms proficiency, methods of entry, close-quarter battle, fighting in built-up areas, and final operational simulations, all of which are designed to push recruits to their physical and mental limits.

Sri Kumar, who personally served in UTK from 1992 to 2019, expressed pride in the unit’s progress over the years.

He also announced that UTK is expected to relocate to its new headquarters in Semenyih next year, with construction currently 70 per cent completed.

“Once it’s ready, the unit will have its own dedicated facility for training and operations, instead of relying on police facilities nationwide,” he said.