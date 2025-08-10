Harley Davidson motorcycles join 2025 KMJG convoy in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: A total of 32 high-powered Harley Davidson motorcycles are participating in the 2025 Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) Convoy, which will run over two days in Kelantan.

State Information Department director Muhd Aswadi Md Nor said the convoy also includes 67 vehicles from government agencies, private organisations, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“Beginning at the Jeli Community College, the convoy will travel through Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas, and Kota Bharu before concluding in Machang. The flag will then be handed over to the Terengganu KMJG convoy,” he said after the flagging off ceremony at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato Mahmud Paduka Raja (1) here today.

Aswadi added that the event is being celebrated with great patriotism, in line with the nationwide initiative to commemorate National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM), under the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni,’

The convoy features various activities, including the ceremonial handover of the Jalur Gemilang flag, performances of patriotic songs, the installation of flags on participating vehicles, traditional Malay costume parades, and poetry recitals.

“We have also engaged students from schools and community colleges to enhance the spirit of this year’s convoy,” Aswadi added. - Bernama