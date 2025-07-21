HASiL launches tax compliance op in four states including Melaka

MELAKA: The Inland Revenue Board (HASiL) has launched its National Tax Compliance Operation, Op Tuah, running simultaneously in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, and Perlis until Friday.

The operation involves 346 officers targeting 1,829 enforcement cases across key sectors such as construction, real estate, and e-commerce.

The Corporate Services Department stated that Op Tuah integrates six tax operational activities, including auditing, collection, and taxpayer verification.

“This initiative ensures a transparent and fair tax ecosystem while addressing non-compliance,“ the department said in a statement.

A key component of the operation is the e-Invoice Mini Jelajah, which educates taxpayers on digital tax systems.

HASiL CEO (Compliance) Datuk Hisham Rusli emphasized the operation’s role in supporting Malaysia’s revenue sustainability.

The launch at Menara HASiL was attended by senior officials, including Tax Compliance chief officer Mohamad Fauzi Saat and Melaka HASiL director Mohd Shahriz Ramli. – Bernama