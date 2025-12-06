KUALA LUMPUR: The National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration, to recognise the role and contributions of media practitioners in the development of the country, will kick off tomorrow at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

Organised by the Communications Ministry with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the implementing agency, this fifth edition which runs until Sunday is themed “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics”.

The celebration’s curtain raiser will be the HAWANA 2025 Carnival, which will take place in the atrium of Sunway Putra Mall from 10 am to 10 pm, with Communications Ministry deputy secretary-general (Telecommunications Infrastructure) Mano Verabathran officiating at the opening ceremony at 3 pm tomorrow.

There will be 20 exhibition booths including those by Bernama TV, Bernama Radio, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Astro, Media Prima Bhd, The New Straits Times Press Bhd, Media Selangor Sdn Bhd, TV Al-Hijrah, Vanakkam Malaysia, MYTV, the Department of Information (JaPen), and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Several private companies such as UDA Holdings Bhd, MK Curtain, travel company SelamatBercuti.com, and the See Hua Group are also participating in the HAWANA 2025 Carnival, which aims to attract 5,000 visitors.

Meanwhile, the HAWANA 2025 Media Forum will take place on Saturday at the Tun Hussein Onn Hall, WTCKL, at 9 am, discussing the topic “Malaysian Media Council: Regulator or Media Protector?” before continuing with a technology sharing session titled “AI & Media: Tool, Threat or Opportunity?”

The forum, co-organised by the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI), also serves as a platform for the Protem Committee of the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) to present their views on the future of the media following the approval of the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) Bill 2024 in Parliament in February.

The highlight of HAWANA 2025 on Saturday will certainly be the inauguration of the celebration by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Dewan Merdeka WTCKL.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Dr Zaliha Mustafa, and Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching are also expected to attend.

Also expected to attend are Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa; Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also the HAWANA 2025 Project director, as well as the top management of media companies in the country.

At the event, the Prime Minister is expected to present the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA contributions to veteran journalists in need of assistance, as well as to award prizes to the winners of the Pesta Pantun HAWANA-Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, which was held for the first time on May 31.

This year’s HAWANA celebration will also witness the presentation of the HAWANA 2025 Award and HAWANA 2025 Special Award to individuals who have made significant contributions not only in the field of journalism but also in shaping public minds through their works.

To further enliven the HAWANA 2025 celebration, two well-known local singers, Dayang Nurfaizah and Anuar Zain, will also be performing.

The HAWANA 2025 celebration continues throughout the year with media sports events that highlight traditional elements and a series of tours to premier polytechnics in Selangor, Perak and Johor.

A total of 79 strategic partners, an increase from 44 last year, have sponsored and contributed to the success of HAWANA 2025, thus proving that HAWANA is now garnering attention not only from government departments and agencies but also from corporate companies.

May 29 was gazetted as National Journalists’ Day in conjunction with the publication of the first edition of the “Utusan Melayu” newspaper on May 29, 1939, to celebrate the contributions of industry players who serve as a medium for shaping an informed society.

To further add to the HAWANA 2025 celebration, promotional banners have been installed along several highways including PLUS, MEX, as well as major roads around the capital, not to mention displayed on LED screens.