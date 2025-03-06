KUALA LUMPUR: Strategic partners of National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 have described their sponsorship as a crucial effort to strengthen the media’s role in shaping Malaysia’s image and reputation on the global stage.

World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) Group Managing Director Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim said the decision to become the official venue for this year’s HAWANA celebration is a gesture of appreciation for the media industry.

“HAWANA is the ideal platform to recognise and honour the contributions of journalists. Organising such events should not rest on one entity alone, but require collaboration across multiple agencies to ensure their mission and vision are fully realised,” he told Bernama.

Irmohizam was met at the HAWANA 2025-Bernama Strategic Partners’ Appreciation Ceremony and Official Launch of BERNAMA Motorhome-Mobile Studio by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil at Wisma Bernama here today.

Present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, as well as Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also HAWANA 2025 project director.

Meanwhile, GM Klang Brand Communication executive Nurhani Yasmeen Mohd Zainan said the company’s sponsorship for HAWANA reflects its appreciation for the media’s continuous support of local industry development.

“We hope our contribution helps further develop the media sector and journalism as a whole.

“Indeed, the media plays a vital role in communicating GM Klang’s activities to the public,” she said.

The sentiment was shared by Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB) Head of Marketing and Branding Natasha Abd Aziz, who praised the consistent support from media practitioners, especially the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), in expanding Permodalan Nasional Berhad’s (PNB) financial literacy initiatives nationwide.

“Bernama plays a key role in national development as a primary news source for the public.

“We highly value journalists’ efforts, especially in navigating the many challenges of producing quality reporting,” she said.

HAWANA 2025, slated to be held from June 13 to 15 at the WTCKL with the theme ‘Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics’, has so far attracted support from 79 strategic partners, up from 44 last year, signalling increased trust in the nation’s largest journalism event.

The main ceremony of the celebration will be on June 14, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim being the guest of honour.

More than 1,000 media practitioners, representatives of local journalists’ associations and media representatives from ASEAN member states are expected to attend the celebration while exchanging ideas as well as establishing strategic relationships.

HAWANA, now in its fifth edition since its debut in 2018, is organised annually to recognise the essential role of journalists in national development.