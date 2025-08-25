Health minister urges patience in Rafizi son syringe attack case

PUTRAJAYA: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has called for patience from all parties regarding the medical report results in the case involving former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s son.

He stated that the matter remains under investigation and requires time for proper resolution through appropriate medical and investigative processes.

“This will require time for investigation and treatment, and we must allow the investigation to run its proper course,“ he told reporters after witnessing a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between the Ministry of Health and Roche Malaysia.

Dzulkefly expressed confidence that the ongoing investigation would eventually produce findings that would deliver justice in this concerning matter.

Media reports recently revealed that Rafizi’s son was attacked at a shopping mall drop-off area by two helmeted men in black clothing.

Rafizi claimed one assailant dragged his son and injected him with an unknown substance using a syringe during the afternoon incident.

Inspector General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed that police had recorded statements from nineteen individuals including family members and witnesses.

Police authorities are currently awaiting chemical analysis reports from the hospital regarding the mysterious liquid injected into the victim. – Bernama