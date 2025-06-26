Health ministry and state leaders unite to improve public health in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) and state health executive councillors convened today to discuss key health initiatives, including development projects, human resource strategies, and pressing public health concerns. The meeting, led by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, aimed to strengthen collaboration between federal and state governments for a more robust national healthcare system.

According to a ministry statement, discussions covered the progress of development projects under Rolling Plan 5 (RP5) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP). Efforts to improve healthcare service delivery were also reviewed, ensuring alignment between federal policies and state-level execution.

Key public health issues requiring joint coordination were highlighted, including COVID-19 management, dengue prevention, sugar intake reduction, tobacco control, mental health support, and the Measles-Rubella immunisation campaign. The meeting emphasised shared accountability in tackling complex health challenges through policy coordination and information exchange.

This regular engagement serves as a vital platform for fostering consensus among stakeholders, ensuring cohesive strategies to enhance Malaysia’s healthcare framework.