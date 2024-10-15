PETALING JAYA: The non-stop rain since 8.30am, today has resulted in the capital city being inundated by flash floods which in turn affected the traffic flow across the metropolis.

According to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), at least 11 major roads in the city centre were affected by flash floods due to the continuous downpour.

It is learnt the downpour had recorded more than 60mm of rainfall in an hour, which led to the river level rising at Sungai Batu, Sungai Klang and Sungai Gombak respectively.

The 11 roads affected by flash floods include Jalan Pantai Baharu, Jalan Parlimen (Bulatan Dato’ Onn) and Jalan Kinabalu, Jalan Maharajalela, Jalan Travers, Jalan Damansara (under the Semantan overpass), Jalan Ledang, Jalan Segambut, Jalan Genting Klang (in front of the Shell station), Jalan Genting Klang (in front of UTAR), Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah and Jalan Sultan (Petaling Street).

“DBKL personnel were at the scene to ensure the situation at the affected areas were under control.

“Some of the initiatives taken included diverting traffic to ensure smoother traffic flow. As of 10.45 am, all main routes in the city centre have been opened, except Jalan Rahmat. DBKL has also activated two static pumps in Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah,” it said in a statement today.

DBKL also said that it had brought in three mobile pumps to drain the stagnant water around the Dato Onn roundabout, which was flooded, and that the situation returned to normal at 9.18 am.

“DBKL has completed clean-up works around Jalan Parlimen while Jalan Sultan is still being cleaned up.

“Based on the proactive measures taken by DBKL, a majority of the affected areas were under control and the stagnant water subsided after 30 minutes,” it added.

DBKL, however, advised road users to be cautious when passing through areas where the water levels have not fully subsided.