Helping M’sian workforce navigate AI challenges

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is stepping up its game to address the disruptions of artificial intelligence (AI) and future-proof its workforce.

Leading the charge is Talent Corporation Malaysia Bhd (TalentCorp), the national agency spearheading efforts to equip Malaysians for the digital economy.

A strategic think tank under the Human Resources Ministry since 2024, TalentCorp is focused on closing critical skills gaps, fixing talent mismatches, and building a resilient, future-ready workforce.

TalentCorp Group CEO Thomas Mathew said: “We’re at a pivotal moment. Around 620,000 jobs are expected to be significantly impacted over the next three to five years across 10 core sectors.”

These include aerospace, ICT, energy and power, global business services, pharmaceuticals and medical services, wholesale and retail trade, electrical and electronics.

“As these industries evolve, it’s vital that Malaysian talent evolves with them,” he told theSun.

Mathew said AI is reshaping traditional roles, making nationwide reskilling and upskilling urgent. But it’s not all bleak.

“AI isn’t just taking jobs, it’s creating them,” he said.

“We’ve identified 60 emerging roles that will define the workforce in the next three to five years, spanning AI development, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing.”

A recent Ipsos Predictions 2025 survey reflects this shift – while 73% of Malaysians anticipate AI disruption, higher than the global average, 65% remain optimistic about the opportunities AI would generate.

To help Malaysians navigate this shift, TalentCorp has launched MyMahir.my, a centralised digital platform connecting users to career mobility tools, industry-led training and insights on emerging roles.

“We built MyMahir.my to give every Malaysian a fair shot to see what jobs are coming, what skills they’ll need and where to get them,” Mathew said.

The platform is backed by on-ground initiatives like the National Structured Internship Programme and Young Employable Students, aimed at bridging academia-industry gaps and preparing youth for AI-driven careers.

For workers facing displacement, MyMahir’s Future Skills Talent Council partners with industry leaders to tailor training to real-world needs.

In 2024, the E&E sector programme alone upskilled 500 workers, leading to salary hikes of 5 to 15%.

TalentCorp plans to reach 15,000 participants across 18 sectors this year, including new entries like the data centre sector launched in February.

This nationwide upskilling push is backed by Human Resources Ministry funding.

In 2023, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim announced RM3 billion for workforce development across TalentCorp, HRD Corp, Socso and the Manpower Department.

In 2024, an additional RM20 million was earmarked to train 5,000 Malaysians in AI, cybersecurity and data science.

Mathew underscored TalentCorp’s mission to ensure no Malaysian is left behind in the digital race.

From women re-entering the workforce via Wanita MyWira, to retired servicemen under Veteran MyWira, to regional Industry-Academia Collaborations bringing access to rural communities, TalentCorp is building inclusive pathways for all.

“We’re deliberate about equity. Everyone... women, youth, veterans, B40 group and rural residents deserve access to future-ready opportunities.”

Through tools like the Malaysia Critical Occupations List and nationwide Call-for-Evidence surveys, TalentCorp works closely with industry groups and government agencies to track shifting workforce trends and shape responsive policy.

“Our job is to keep Malaysia’s workforce competitive and agile amid global economic shifts,” Mathew said.

As AI and the green economy reshape the global landscape, TalentCorp’s role has never been more vital.

“The future of work is already here. Our mission is to make sure Malaysians are ready for it,” Mathew said.