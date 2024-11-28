KOTA BHARU: In a poignant act of devotion, a son took it upon himself to find a polyethylene water tank to rescue his mother, who has been battling asthma for the past 20 years, after their home was submerged by floodwaters in Kampung Sri Kulim, Melor, yesterday.

The water had risen to a depth of two metres inside their house, making it impossible for 58-year-old housewife, Rosliza Ibrahim, to remain there.

In an effort to save her from the cold and the worsening conditions, her eldest son, Mohammad Shaher Rahalim, 33, along with several friends, quickly sourced a water tank to transport her to safety.

“My mother was struggling to breathe and couldn’t tolerate the cold, so I immediately reached out to the authorities for a rescue boat.

“However, after waiting for over two hours with her condition worsening, my friends and I decided to take matters into our own hands and find a way to get her out,” he shared with Bernama in Kampung Sri Kulim, Melor, yesterday.

Once his mother was rescued and reunited with his sister, Nur Shasabila, 26, they awaited the arrival of their father, Rahalim Ismail, 61, who was brought out by a Civil Defence Force rescue boat.

Mohamad Shaher explained that although his parents were initially taken to the temporary evacuation centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Melor, they were unable to register due to the overwhelming number of flood victims already at the centre.

“We then decided to bring our parents to my residence in Kampung Alor Bakat, where they could rest and recover in a more comfortable and familiar environment,” he said, adding that he planned to register his parents at a nearby relief centre.