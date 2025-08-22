High Court sets Oct 31 hearing for Na’imah’s intervention in MACC case

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today fixed Oct 31 to hear and decide on Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid’s application to intervene in a case filed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The MACC has filed an ex-parte application seeking to restrain the widow of the late Tun Daim Zainuddin and any related parties from dealing with offshore assets amounting to USD157.5 million (approximately RM667 million) and GBP85 million (approximately RM4.9 billion) located in Jersey, a British Crown dependency.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin set the date after deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Mahadi Abdul Jumaat informed the court that the prosecution, as the respondent, had filed its affidavit in reply on July 30.

“We have also received an affidavit in reply from the applicant (Na’imah) and have no objection to the court hearing her application,” Mahadi told the court during case management today.

He is conducting the case with DPP Wan Nur Iman Wan Ahmad Afzal, while counsel Nurul Najwa Zainuddin represented Na’imah.

On June 25, the prosecution filed the ex parte application, alleging that the assets were acquired in Malaysia by Na’imah or individuals linked to her, and were not declared to the Inland Revenue Board.

The application was made under Section 53 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, following investigations under Section 4(1) of the same Act and Section 113 of the Income Tax Act 1967.

This marks the prosecution’s third application, after two earlier bids involving assets in the United Kingdom and Singapore.

On May 22, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki revealed that eight investigation papers had been initiated based on fresh information from foreign agencies regarding assets linked to the late Tun Daim, his family and proxies.

Azam said the information indicated that the assets had not been declared during MACC’s 2023 investigations. - Bernama