High Court to decide on exhumation of UTM Palapes trainee’s grave tomorrow

SHAH ALAM: The High Court will deliver its decision tomorrow regarding the exhumation of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Reserve Officers Training Unit trainee Syamsul Haris Shamsudin’s grave for a second post-mortem examination.

Justice Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gurcharan Singh Preet fixed the date after hearing submissions from all parties involved in the case.

The court requires additional time to review a supplementary affidavit recently filed by the applicant in this matter.

Senior federal counsel Nurul Huda Mohd Salehuddin represented the Inspector General of Police while Selangor prosecution director Kalmizah Salleh appeared for the Attorney General.

Datuk Naran Singh acted for the deceased’s mother Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun who filed the application seeking the exhumation.

The supplementary affidavit submitted on August 23 included a transcript and USB drive containing material related to an individual connected to the case.

Outside the courtroom Ummu Haiman Bee expressed hope that the court would permit the exhumation to enable a proper investigation into her son’s death.

She filed the application on August 19 seeking both a second post-mortem examination and an inquest into the circumstances surrounding her son’s passing.

Syamsul Haris died on July 28 at Hospital Kota Tinggi while undergoing training at the Combat Inoculation Firing Range in Ulu Tiram Johor.

The twenty two year old trainee was buried the following day at the Kampung Riching Ulu Muslim cemetery in Selangor. – Bernama