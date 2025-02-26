Hindus observe ‘sacred night’ to attain blessings

PETALING JAYA: Hindus today celebrate Maha Shivaratri, also known as “the Great Night of Shiva”, one of the most sacred nights dedicated to Lord Shiva, the god of destruction, with special prayers, bhajans, poojas and chants of Om Namah Shivaya, which draw millions of devotees around the world, including Malaysia.

Malaysia Hindu Sangam honorary general secretary Vinayagamurthi Subramaniam said: “Among others, Hindus will fast from sunrise until the following morning, visit temples for Shiva abhishekam, which is the pouring of milk, water and other sacred substances on a statue of the deity while chanting sacred mantras.”

Celebrated annually on the 14th night of the waning moon in the month of Phalguna, which is the 12th month in the Hindu calendar around February to March, the auspicious occasion is a night of devotion and self-discipline, on which divine grace is sought.

Vinayagamurthi said Maha Shivaratri represents the victory of light over darkness, self-control over desires and inner transformation.

“It is a time when devotees immerse themselves in prayer, fasting and meditation as they aim for spiritual elevation and inner transformation.

“Observing Maha Shivaratri rituals is believed to help overcome ignorance, absolve past sins and bring spiritual enlightenment. Through devotion and discipline, one can attain divine blessings and move closer to moksha, or freedom from the eternal cycle of life, death and rebirth.”

He said devotees offer bilva leaves, flowers, and fruits to Lord Shiva, perform jagaran (the act of staying awake all night), and listen to the Shiva purana (mythology) and other sacred texts. The practice enhances spiritual consciousness and strengthens one’s connection with the divine.

Fasting on Maha Shivaratri is considered a sacred act of devotion and self-purification, with different types of fasting observed.

Nirjala Vratham is a strict fast with no food or water, Phalahar Vratham allows only fruits, milk and water, while Upvaas Vratham permits one meal a day, avoiding grains and salt. Each type of fast represents a different level of commitment, demonstrating one’s dedication to Lord Shiva.

Vinayagamurthi said jagaran also holds deep spiritual meaning. It symbolises overcoming ignorance and darkness through devotion and meditation. It is believed that those who remain awake, pray and meditate on Lord Shiva throughout the night receive divine blessings, good fortune and spiritual progress.

He said many also recite the Shiva Tandava hymn to connect with Shiva’s cosmic energy, while sacred prayers and mantras are recited on Maha Shivaratri, with each carrying a profound significance.

“The mythology behind Maha Shivaratri is rich with meaning and devotion. One of the most well-known legends is the Samudra Manthan, in which during a churning of the oceans, a deadly poison (Halahala) emerged.

“To save the universe, Lord Shiva consumed the poison and held it in his throat, turning it blue and earning the name Neelkanth. Maha Shivaratri is observed in gratitude for his sacrifice.”

“Another legend states that Maha Shivaratri marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolising the union of Shiva (consciousness) and Shakti (energy),” Vinayagamurthi added.

There is also the story of a hunter who unknowingly dropped bilva leaves onto a Shiva Lingam while resting in a tree.

Without realising it, he observed the fast and night vigil, ultimately attaining moksha, highlighting the power of sincere devotion.

He said Maha Shivaratri is not just about rituals. It is a time for self-reflection, discipline and inner transformation.

“It teaches that through devotion, meditation and spiritual practice, one can transcend limitations and connect with the divine.

“Whether deeply religious or simply seeking inner peace, Maha Shivaratri presents an opportunity to embrace positive change and align oneself with higher consciousness,” he said.