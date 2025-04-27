History told in art and jewellery

AMPANG: Blending tradition with contemporary styles, an artistic collaboration at Harta Gallery and the Heritage Jewellery Museum provides an opportunity to explore the rich cultural heritage of Malaysia, showcased through glittering gold jewellery and dazzling diamonds.

Launched in 2023 as part of a public initiative by Habib Jewels, Harta (short for Habib: Action for the Revival of our Traditions and Arts) was established to highlight Malaysian heritage, culture and artistic expression.

“Habib has always celebrated heritage through its jewellery, as each piece tells a story. By creating spaces like Harta Gallery and the museum, those stories transcend wearable objects and become immersive experiences,” its spokesperson told theSun.

“It’s about honouring our traditions, preserving cultural narratives and creating opportunities for people to reconnect with Malaysian identity through art and history.”

Curated by a team of experts, the museum features traditional kebaya ensembles and over 800 pieces of jewellery collected over six decades, with some dating back to the 1800s.

Open to the public free of charge, the museum celebrates the rich heritage of the Chinese, Chetty and Jawi Peranakan communities, highlighting the stories behind their intricate motifs and distinctive materials.

“By revealing the human side of gold, we move beyond carats and purity. We (present) how gold is passed down through generations, worn at weddings and cultural rituals.

“Gold is not just a valuable object. It is something meaningful, alive and deeply woven into our identity.”

As a family-founded business, Habib Jewels continues to interweave tradition with its evolving modern identity.

While embracing innovation, the brand remains deeply rooted in enduring values such as trust, quality and respect for heritage.

Through initiatives such as Harta Gallery and the Heritage Jewellery Museum, the brand honours the past while exploring new pathways for growth, always with an eye on its origins.

“It helps people understand where that legacy comes from. The museum gives us a sense of the techniques, symbolism and the evolution of design, connecting the dots between what is in our showcases today and the heritage that inspired it.

“It’s like giving people a chance to see the roots of what we create.”

Among the treasured artefacts at the museum is the Kerongsang Thoe, a traditional brooch worn by Peranakan women that holds deep cultural and emotional significance.

A symbol of identity, femininity and heritage, it is typically crafted as a set of three intricately designed brooches used to fasten the front of the kebaya.

In Peranakan culture, it embodies grace, status and ancestral connection, often passed down as a cherished heirloom through generations.

“Its presence in the museum reflects Habib Jewel’s commitment to preserving gold and the stories intricately woven into it across centuries.

“This piece reminds us that jewellery is not only meant to adorn but to tell stories of families, traditions and the cultural richness that continues to inspire our work today.”

Adjacent to the museum, the Harta Gallery offers a more fluid and dynamic space, with new exhibitions launched every few weeks, providing a platform for both established and emerging Malaysian artists.

“Art and jewellery come from the same place – a deep respect for craftsmanship, beauty and meaning. Habib Jewels doesn’t just make beautiful things, we make things that lasts, that represent emotion and memories.”