HoSZA team achieves first successful choriocarcinoma surgery in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Gynae-Oncology team at Sultan Zainal Abidin Hospital (HoSZA) has marked a historic milestone by successfully performing its first-ever laparoscopic hysterectomy for choriocarcinoma.

The complex procedure, known as ‘Total Laparoscopic Hysterectomy with Bilateral Salpingo-Oophorectomy,‘ was conducted on a patient diagnosed with the rare cancer.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad praised the team led by specialist Dr Alik Riasadesa Zakaria and O&G Department head Dr Ramli Ibrahim.

He stated, “With minimally invasive surgical techniques, the patient now has a better chance of a quicker recovery and reduced risk of complications.”

The minister highlighted that the patient can now return to normal life with an improved quality of living despite the complexity of the case.

He added, “This success is proof that public hospitals in Malaysia are capable of offering world-class, high-tech treatments through skilled specialists.”

The surgery was supported by the Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care, along with a dedicated medical and nursing team.

Dr Dzulkefly congratulated the HoSZA team, calling them an inspiration for the nation.

Choriocarcinoma is a rare cancer that develops from abnormal placental cell growth in the uterus, often following a miscarriage or pregnancy termination.

The achievement underscores Malaysia’s growing expertise in advanced gynaecological oncology procedures. - Bernama